BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 p.m.) – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad expressed his gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his great support in combating terrorist groups and the efforts made to guarantee Syria’s sovereignty, during a telephone conversation between the two parties on Friday..

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, briefed his Syrian counterpart, Bashar al-Assad, during a phone cal on the agreements reached on March 5th during the Russian-Turkish talks, and confirmed that their implementation will help to stabilize the situation in Idlib.

The media department statement in the Kremlin said in this regard: “A telephone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, where Putin briefed President al-Assad on the agreements reached during the Russian-Turkish meeting, and stressed that their implementation will help to stabilize the situation in the Idlib area. ”

On Thursday in Moscow, negotiations took place between the two presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which focused on settlement issues in Syria, chief among them are ways to find a solution to the current crisis in the de-escalation zone in Idlib. A ceasefire was agreed from Thursday night to Friday night.

The situation in Idlib was exacerbated after the terrorists of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) launched a large-scale attack on the positions of the Syrian government forces on February 27, forcing the Syrian army to launch a military operation in response to the attack.

