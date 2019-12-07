Issues of Russian-Israeli cooperation on Syrian settlement were in focus of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Kremlin press service reported on Friday.
“The sides discussed a range of issues of the current bilateral agenda, including those related to the upcoming visit by the Russian president to Israel in January 2020. Apart from that, they discussed issues of Russian-Israeli cooperation on the Syrian track,” the press service said.
The conversation was initiated by the Israeli side.
Putin and Netanyahu discussed Syrian settlement during Netanyahu’s visit to Sochi on September 12. The meeting lasted for more than three hours and one of its central topics was measures to strengthen the mechanisms of coordination between the two countries’ military.
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.