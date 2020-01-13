BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – During Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Damascus on January 7th (Orthodox Christmas), the leader joked with his counterpart Bashar Al-Assad that he should invite Donald Trump to Syria.

The leaders were referring to the Straight Street which leads to the Church of the Virgin Mary in Damascus, and to Apostle Paul, who had a vision and had his life changed as he walked on the road.

According to RT Arabic, Putin made the decision to make a surprise visit to Damascus to celebrate Orthodox Christmas before heading north to Ankara to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

