The situation in northwestern Syria recently escalated into fighting between government forces and militants that resulted in the deaths of over 30 Turkish troops last week. Turkey has responded by targeting Syrian troops and equipment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, meet in Moscow on 5 March to discuss further steps that should be taken in the embattled Syrian province of Idlib to prevent a crisis and further escalation of the conflict.

Last year alone, Putin and Erdogan met eight times to discuss the state of affairs in the Arab republic.

Source: Sputnik

