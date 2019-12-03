The Russian presidential envoy for the Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentyev and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin met with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Damascus to exchange views on the current situation in Syria and humanitarian assistance to that country, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.
“The sides discussed in detail the situation on the ground in the context of the necessity to restore Syria’s territorial integrity and unity with due account of the interests of all ethnic and religious groups,” they said.
“They also stressed the importance of further anti-terrorist efforts,” the ministry said, pointing out the need to retake all Syrian territories outside of the government’s hands.
“Apart from that, they looked at the tasks of offering comprehensive humanitarian assistance to Syria without preliminary conditions and promoting the United Nations-backed political process between the Syrians as envisaged by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254,” they would add.
Source: TASS
