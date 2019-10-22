BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – Russian President Vladimir Putin phoned his Syrian counterpart Bashar Al-Assad shortly after the conclusion of his Syria meeting with the Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a source in Damascus told Al-Masdar News.

The source said Putin informed Assad that the deal with Turkey will focus on fighting all forms of terrorism, while respecting Syria’s territorial integrity.

This deal between Putin and Erdogan came shortly after Assad accused the latter of land grabbing in Syria.