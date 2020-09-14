The Kremlin’s Press office announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his french counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the Libyan conflict at length during a phone conversation on Monday.
The Statesmen discussed the importance of greater cooperation to implement the decisions made during the Berlin Conference (January 2020), which was passed as Security Council Resolution 2510.
French President Macron also reiterated his country’s position to find a political solution to the on-going conflict and to respect the arms embargo imposed by the United Nations.
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Libya, pointing out that all major parties have realized the impossibility of a military solution.
On August 21, the Government of National Accord announced an immediate ceasefire and suspension of all military operations in the country.
The UN-backed government also called for presidential and parliamentary elections to be held in March next year and demanded a disarmament in the cities of Sirte and Al-Jufrah.
The second Libyan civil war, which has been going on for more than 6 years, has seen a peak in violence since last year. It is estimated that more than 8,700 people have been killed in the conflict and more than 20,000 have been injured.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.