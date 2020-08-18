BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – Two demonstrations were held in the Al-Hasakah Governorate on Tuesday to protest the U.S. presence in northeastern Syria and demand justice for the killing of one Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldier in the Al-Qamishli countryside.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), one of the demonstrations was held in the town of Tal Al-Dahab, which is where the soldier was killed by the U.S. Coalition forces on Monday.

The second protest was held at the Justice Palace in the large city of Qamishli, which is located near the Turkish border.

The participants chanted slogans calling for the exit of the American and Turkish forces from Syria, while others burned the U.S. flag in protest of their presence.

Tribal leaders and their tribesmen attended the demonstration, along with local religious leaders, who also condemned the attack.

The U.S. Coalition issued a statement on Monday, claiming that the attack was in self-defense and did not include an air assault.

However, the Syrian Army contends that their forces were not only targeted by the U.S. Coalition on the ground, but also, from the air.