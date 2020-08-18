BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – Two demonstrations were held in the Al-Hasakah Governorate on Tuesday to protest the U.S. presence in northeastern Syria and demand justice for the killing of one Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldier in the Al-Qamishli countryside.
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), one of the demonstrations was held in the town of Tal Al-Dahab, which is where the soldier was killed by the U.S. Coalition forces on Monday.
The second protest was held at the Justice Palace in the large city of Qamishli, which is located near the Turkish border.
The participants chanted slogans calling for the exit of the American and Turkish forces from Syria, while others burned the U.S. flag in protest of their presence.
Tribal leaders and their tribesmen attended the demonstration, along with local religious leaders, who also condemned the attack.
The U.S. Coalition issued a statement on Monday, claiming that the attack was in self-defense and did not include an air assault.
However, the Syrian Army contends that their forces were not only targeted by the U.S. Coalition on the ground, but also, from the air.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.