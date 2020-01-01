BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:15 P.M.) – Social media activists shared photos documenting the withdrawal of protesters from the vicinity of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad out of respect for the Iraqi government’s call.
A member of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Iraq said today that a failure to take a clear governmental position on the attacks on diplomatic missions is harmful to Iraq’s position internationally.
While Speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives, Muhammad Al-Halbousi, tweeted that an attempt to storm the American embassy and attack its headquarters is an unacceptable behavior that harms the high interests of Iraq and offends the image of our people, an act that is inconsistent with international norms and agreements, and I call on the government to confirm its commitment to legal obligations in Protection of the headquarters of diplomatic missions.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.