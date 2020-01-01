BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:15 P.M.) – Social media activists shared photos documenting the withdrawal of protesters from the vicinity of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad out of respect for the Iraqi government’s call.

A member of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Iraq said today that a failure to take a clear governmental position on the attacks on diplomatic missions is harmful to Iraq’s position internationally.

While Speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives, Muhammad Al-Halbousi, tweeted that an attempt to storm the American embassy and attack its headquarters is an unacceptable behavior that harms the high interests of Iraq and offends the image of our people, an act that is inconsistent with international norms and agreements, and I call on the government to confirm its commitment to legal obligations in Protection of the headquarters of diplomatic missions.

Advertisements