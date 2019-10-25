BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah began his televised address at 4 P.M. (Beirut Time) this afternoon to discuss the ongoing protests that have spread across Lebanon over the past ten days.

Sayyed Nasrallah began his address by reaffirming Hezbollah’s stance on the protests and clarifying any misconceptions that have been attributed to the Lebanese organization over the last few days.

“We have stressed that Hezbollah respects the popular protests,” the Hezbollah said, pointing out “I said that Hezbollah can’t take part in such protests as it has to be far from political affiliations.”

The Hezbollah leader warned that the politicization of the protests will only delegitimize the cause and further drive the country into internal strife.

“What happened was good, especially in the first days of the protests. One of the protests’ achievements led to the announcement of a budget with no taxes, which is important,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

“Popular protests indicate that people have regained self-confidence and hope of achieving change. These protests have paved the way for political parties to be serious about countering corruption,” he continued.

Sayyed Nasrallah would then voice Hezbollah’s opinions on overthrowing the government, which he warned against.

“Let the people protesting choose representatives to hold talks with President Aoun,” he said, adding that “we don’t accept the toppling of the presidency and we don’t back the resignation of the government.”

He then accused some foreign entities of financing some protests against the Resistance, which he said was causing internal strife in the country.

“Some protests have been financed by embassies and suspicious entities. Social and livelihood demands have been diverted to target the Resistance,” he said, adding “several sides are exploiting the popular protests to settle their issues with Hezbollah, while implementing foreign agendas.”

Advertisements