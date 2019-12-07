BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – The head of the Syrian Journalists Union, Moussa Abdel-Nour, participated in the Arab Journalists Union meeting in the Saudi capital of Riyadh this week, marking the first time in years that a Syrian government official has made a public visit.
According to reports, ‘Abdel-Nour attended the meeting on behalf of the Syrian Education Minister ‘Imad Mouwafiq Al-‘Azab.
The Qassioun News Agency reported that “the invitation from the Saudi Journalists Union to its Syrian counterpart is tantamount to political flirting or attempting to open new channels and send indirect political messages, indicating other steps, including the reopening of the Saudi embassy in Damascus.”
A few days ago, the Syrian newspaper Al-Watan quoted an Arab diplomatic source in Damascus as confirming that a talk is developing about the return of diplomatic relations between Damascus and Riyadh.
Al-Watan said: “The opening of the Saudi embassy is not far away,” but the Saudi Foreign Ministry previously denied its intention to open its closed embassy.
This latest visit by the Syrian government officials comes just days after the UAE Ambassador to Syria hosted a celebration at the embassy to commemorate the independence of the Arab nation.
