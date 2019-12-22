BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – The prominent commander of the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), Major General Suheil Al-Hassan, made an appearance in southeastern Idlib on Sunday.

General Al-Hassan was seen taking off in a military helicopter as he observes the ongoing Syrian Arab Army offensive in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

It is not a surprise to see the military commander near the battlefield, as he has been known to make appearances at the front-lines during offensives.

