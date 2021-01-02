BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The office of Iranian cleric Ayatollah Muhammad Taqi Yazdi announced his death on Friday afternoon at the age of 86.

According to local sources, Yazdi died after suffering severe health issues in his digestive system, without indicating what those problems were that led to his death.

Yazdi, an Iranian philosopher and Islamic theologian, founder of the Imam Khomeini Foundation for Education and Scientific Research, was a member of the Council of Experts on Leadership in Iran.

He is one of the most prominent Iranian religious scholars and he was a student of the Islamic interpreter and philosopher Muhammad Hussein al-Tabtaba’i.

Yazdi is considered one of the most prominent contemporary Shi’i philosophers and a close confidant of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei..