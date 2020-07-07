BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – The commander of the 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces), Major-General Suheil Al-Hassan, made a surprise visit to a military site in the Al-Raqqa countryside on Monday.

According to a report from northern Syria, the general flew to the military site from one of the 25th Special Mission Forces’ helicopters.

The general toured several military points in the area. He also met a number of officers and soldiers from the Syrian Armed Forces that are currently deployed to this front in northern Syria.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Sputnik Arabic quoted a field source as saying, a “huge number of Syrian military reinforcements arrived recently in the countryside of Al-Raqqa; they were transporting ammunition before deploying to several points in the region.”

Regarding the possibility that the Syrian army might launch a military operation in the area, the source replied that “all possibilities are on the ground,” adding: “We are ready to receive orders and implement any military mission that the General Command of the Armed Forces may decide to carry out in the area.”

This coincides with a field report from an army source, who told Al-Masdar News last week that the military is preparing to expel the Turkish-backed militants from the Al-Raqqa Governorate.

