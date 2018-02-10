BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – Since the 9th of January, Syrian opposition media has – at different levels – been working around the clock to provoke a war between pro-government and US-backed forces in the province of Deir Ezzor by means of scare reports.
Taking advantage of airstrikes by American anti-ISIS coalition warplanes against Syrian forces in Deir Ezzor province on the night of the 7th to the 8th of January, Turkish-sponsored and pro-Turkish sources began pushing false reports of an all-out attack by US-backed forces against government defenses at the towns of Khasham and At-Tabiyyah on the 9th.
Since the initial reports, sources expanded the dis-information campaign to claim that American airstrikes had struck Syrian pro-government forces and that At-Tabiyyah had been captured by US-backed forces.
The fake reports were spread utilizing media resources at local, social media and general news levels, being coordinated and rather detailed in nature.
The virtual dearth of any kind of corroborating information from official American military sources, Kurdish sources or Syrian military sources confirms that the reports by pro-Turkish Syrian opposition media were completely fake.
At the present time, Ankara – using both its armed forces and pro-Turkey militias – is engaged in a so-far unsuccessful campaign against Kurdish paramilitaries in northwest Syria.
Damascus – openly opposed to Ankara’s Olive Branch operation – has since been providing logistical support (and perhaps military support) to Kurdish forces fighting the Turkish invasion.
Any sudden souring of relations or breakout of war between the Syrian Army and Kurdish forces in east Syria serves to benefit Ankara’s agenda in the west.
