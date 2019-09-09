DAMASCUS, SYRIA (3: 00 P.M.) – Huge military buildup are being deployed to northern Aleppo frontlines as a new offensive looms, pro-Syrian opposition media reported.

According to a military commander in the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA), the military reinforcements are primarily made up of Iranian fighters and its allies.

“The majority of the weaponry are snipers, machineguns, anti-tank missiles and reconnaissance drones”, the military commander said.

“In previous years, the Syrian Army and Kurdish fighters joined forces in launching several attacks against the FSA locations in northern Aleppo”, he added.

Two days ago, A massive convoy of Syrian military reinforcements made their way to the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate today, a source from the army told Al-Masdar News.

