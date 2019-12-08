BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The pro-Houthi (Ansarallah) Minister of Defense, Major General Mohamed El ‘Atifi, announced on Sunday that the Yemeni Army is ready to fight much more than before, pointing out that his country’s forces are prepared to target anyone who threatens Yemen.

“Our forces are still keeping their promise regarding the Emirati enemy, and we are closely monitoring its conspiring activities,” the Sana’a-based Yemeni Defense Minister said.

Al-Atifi said, “the countries of aggression are not sincere about peace and dialogue, and if aggression and siege continue, we will not stand idly by.”

“It is in the interest of the enemy to accept our initiative and they will regret much if they do not seize the opportunity,” he said, pointing out that “Our forces have completed all aspects of the military construction that qualify them to launch a strategic attack that paralyzes the enemy’s capabilities.”

“We have new and developed armament capabilities in Yemen that will frighten the forces of evil and aggression,” noting that “the day will come when we will announce that the airspace of Yemen has become prohibited for any aircraft of aggression, and we will soon announce the weapon that shot down a number of aircraft,” he said.

The Yemeni Defense Minister then turned his attention to Israel, who he accused of waging aggression against Yemen since the start of the conflict.

“Israel participated from the first day and is still taking part in the aggression against our country,” Al-Atifi said, adding that “revenge is forthcoming, without doubt.”

He added, “Our naval forces are now able to perform their duties with high efficiency and protect the territorial waters and Yemeni coasts, and they possess weapons and systems, which makes them an effective marine force south of the Red Sea and the region in general.”

Advertisements