BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – On Thursday evening, the pro-government Yemeni Army announced the restoration of a strategic mountain range in the Al-Jawf Governorate.

The 1st Brigade of the Yemeni Border Guards said on their official Facebook page last night, “the forces launched a massive attack on the Qash’an mountain range overlooking Wadi Salba in the Khub and Al Sha’af District (east of al-Jawf).”

They continued, “The violent battles that took place with the Houthis following the surprisingly qualitative process culminated in tight control over the entire Mount Qash’an region and large parts of Wadi Silba.”

According to the brigade, “During the battles, the Houthis suffered heavy losses in lives and equipment.”

They would add that “the support of the coalition aviation provided the forces with precise and focused strikes that left scores of dead and wounded Houthis, and destroyed 3 military vehicles, while a vehicle was burned on the top of Qesh’an Mountain.”

The media of the first brigade quoted the commander of the northern axis – Commander of the Brigadier General Haikal Hanaf, as saying that “Mount Qash’an has been completely restored, as well as all the cavities that fall in its vicinity.”

