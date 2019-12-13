BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – On Thursday evening, the pro-government Yemeni Army announced the restoration of a strategic mountain range in the Al-Jawf Governorate.
The 1st Brigade of the Yemeni Border Guards said on their official Facebook page last night, “the forces launched a massive attack on the Qash’an mountain range overlooking Wadi Salba in the Khub and Al Sha’af District (east of al-Jawf).”
They continued, “The violent battles that took place with the Houthis following the surprisingly qualitative process culminated in tight control over the entire Mount Qash’an region and large parts of Wadi Silba.”
According to the brigade, “During the battles, the Houthis suffered heavy losses in lives and equipment.”
They would add that “the support of the coalition aviation provided the forces with precise and focused strikes that left scores of dead and wounded Houthis, and destroyed 3 military vehicles, while a vehicle was burned on the top of Qesh’an Mountain.”
The media of the first brigade quoted the commander of the northern axis – Commander of the Brigadier General Haikal Hanaf, as saying that “Mount Qash’an has been completely restored, as well as all the cavities that fall in its vicinity.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.