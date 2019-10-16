BEIRUT, LÍBANO (5:00 PM) – Los informes preliminares del noreste de Alepo han dicho hoy que el Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) ha llegado a la ciudad fronteriza de Kobani (var. ‘Ayn Al-‘Arab) y ha comenzado su despliegue para proteger El área de la incursión militar turca.
Según una fuente del ejército árabe sirio en el campo de Alepo, el ejército sirio de hecho desplegó tropas en Kobani; Sin embargo, aún se desconoce si han entrado o no en la ciudad.
La fuente agregó que el despliegue del ejército sirio en Kobani está destinado a disuadir cualquier posible operación militar turca para capturar la ciudad fronteriza; Esto es especialmente importante debido a la población que ya vive en esta área.
Kobani fue el escenario de una batalla clave entre las Unidades de Protección Popular (YPG) lideradas por los kurdos y el Estado Islámico (ISIS / ISIL / IS / Daesh) a principios de 2015.
El YPG ganaría una batalla decisiva en Kobani; así, comenzando una campaña de cuatro años para eliminar los restos del Estado Islámico al este del Éufrates.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.