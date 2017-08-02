BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 A.M.) – Lebanese President Michel Aoun commended the Lebanese army on the liberation of the area near the town of Arsal on the Syrian-Lebanese border, when delivering a speech during the country’s Army Day celebrations, at the Lebanese Army Military Academy in Fayadieh, Monday.

Aoun said that the Lebanese troops “have all succeeded in dismantling numerous terrorist networks and cells, conducting preemptive strikes against terrorists and arresting dozens of them.”

He went on to note that Lebanon’s last victory was “the liberation of a major region on the eastern borders from the claws of dark organisations” as well as the re-establishment of security in the area.

Lebanese Defense Minister Samir Mouqbel, Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri and the country’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri reportedly attended the event.

In the last two years, the Lebanese Army Day celebrations were cancelled due to the political standoff, which was reportedly caused by the presidential vacuum.

Final victory to put Zionist backed Wahhabist spike in the head.

Actually, Wahhabism is a Saudi ideology of strict Islam. They don't need much poorer than them Israel (Israel's GDP and GDP per capita is half as Swiss for as much people in the country) to back their cockroaches. Saudi spent $100bln+ in less than 40 years just to spread their ideology everywhere. Moreover, wahhabist pray 5 times a day to : – Quran:8:39 "Wage war on non-muslims and kill them until they submit and the only religion is Islam" – "Muhammad declared undistinguishing and exterminating war as part of his religion, against all the rest of mankind… The precept of… Read more »
It's really quite shocking how ignorant of geopolitical power politics you are.

Maybe… you have an axe to grind?

