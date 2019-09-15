BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The powerful pro-government paramilitary unit, Al-Baqir Brigade, has vowed to capture the territories controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in eastern Deir Ezzor.

In the video, one of the commanders of the Al-Baqir Brigade, Fadi Al-‘Afays, says in the presence of a Russian soldier that his forces are ready to attack and capture these territories from the SDF.

The Syria-based Al-Watan publication released a similar report on Sunday that reiterated the claim about the supreme commander of the Al-Baqir Brigade, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Bashir, heading to Deir Ezzor from Damascus in the coming days.

The Al-Baqir Brigade is one of the most powerful factions in the Iranian-backed Local Defense Forces (LDF); they have participated in several operations alongside the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), including the offensives in Aleppo and southern Al-Raqqa.

Many of the Al-Baqir Brigade’s early operations took place in the Aleppo Governorate; this is due to the large number of Al-Baggara (var. Al-Baqqara, Al-Bakkara) tribesmen that are currently part of this paramilitary group.

However, unlike the pro-government National Defense Forces (NDF), the Al-Baqir Brigade and many LDF units work closely with the Iranian troops and Hezbollah, which is one of the reasons for their strong antipathy for the U.S.-backed groups and western-led Anti-ISIS Coalition.

It is worth noting that the Al-Baqir Brigade has threatened the U.S.-backed forces in Syria on a number of occasions; however, these factions have rarely come to blows in Syria.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  Syrian Army declares full control over Khan Sheikhoun after short battle: map

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Long Live Syria Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Primero deberían de priorizar la toma de Idlib y la expulsión de los mercenarios Turcos del norte de Alepo, luego vendría la toma de decisión sobre los Kurdos, todavía falta terminar con ISIS en la zona, Al-Tanf es otra prioridad… Con esta decisión sólo resta fuerzas de lucha contra el terrorismo.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-15 19:23
Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

As with all militia who are armed to teeth, the purpose of forming local militia starts with an external enemy attacking their country and local militias are formed to protect their lands when the regular army is stretched out or can’t due to various reasons. Once the threat of the external enemy is gone the Militia should be disbanded but it becomes very challenging & difficult as the militia most of them are local tribes started by the local warlords who have grown all too powerful and enjoy defacto supreme powers do not want to get disbanded and try to… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-15 20:41