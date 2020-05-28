BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 A.M.) – The pro-government Yemeni media the fate of the Minister of Defense Muhammad al-Muqdashi, Chief of Staff Saghir Aziz, and a number of senior army leaders after a missile attack targeted the “Sahn al-Jin” camp in the Marib Governorate.
A local official outlet said the Ansarallah group targeted the camp with a ballistic missile, resulting in a powerful blast at a meeting with high-ranking defense officials.
The report confirmed the death of several soldiers, including one of the sons of the chief of the General Staff, and a nephew of him, both of whom are officers, and wounding others.
The Ansarallah forces have not yet claimed responsibility for the attack, while no official statement has been issued by the pro-government Ministry of Defense either.
The Saudi-backed Minister of Defense had previously escaped a similar attack that targeted the headquarters of the ministry in Marib Governorate last year.
The government army forces control most parts of Marib Governorate, while the Ansarallah forces control one of the governorates’ districts near the administrative capital.
The Ansarallah forces are now preparing for a major attack on this governorate, as they attempt to fully expel the pro-government troops from northwestern Yemen.
