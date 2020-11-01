BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Armenian media released video footage of powerful fires engulfing a part of the Karabakh region after accusations that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were using these weapons.
According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Azerbaijani forces used these prohibited munitions in the Karbakh conflict zone, which caused the large blaze.
“The Azerbaijani forces indiscriminately used prohibited phosphorous munitions containing elements of chemical weapons in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone, which is a gross violation of IHL, Customary Law, GCs, and relevant UN conventions and docs and contsitutes war crimes,” the Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of the Defenese, Shushan Stepanyan, said.
In the subsequent video shared with the report, the flames caused by the white phosphorus can be seen engulfing several trees inside Karabakh.
“Along the defensive lines, the enemy continues to target peaceful settlements & CIV infrastructure including with the use of munitions containing elements of chemical weapons (White Phosphorus) & prohibited by Geneva Conventions. The OPSIT is under the control of the DA units,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense added.
