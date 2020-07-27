BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 A.M.) – For the second time this evening, an Iraqi airbase has witnessed powerful explosions north of the capital, Baghdad.

The latest explosions were reported at the Martyr Majd Al-Tamimi Air Force, which is located in the Salaheddine Governorate,

The Iraqi Security Media Cell reported: “At exactly 11:00 P.M. on the evening of July 27th, two explosions occurred at the Martyr Majd Al-Tamimi Air Force Base in the Salaheddine Governorate and civil defense units were able to control the fires that resulted from these two explosions.”

They added that they are investigating the explosions, but pointed out that there were no casualties as a result of the blasts.

Early reports indicate that the explosions were likely caused by internal factors and not by any entity attacking the base.

