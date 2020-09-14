BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The sound of heavy artillery was heard along the Lebanese-Israeli border on Monday, a source told Al-Masdar News this afternoon.
According to the source, artillery fire was heard inside the occupied Sheba’a Farms region, which was accompanied by machine gun fire as well.
The source added that the artillery fire was likely from the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), as they are in control of those border villages in the occupied Sheba’a Farms region.
The Israeli Defense Forces have yet comment on the reports.
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.