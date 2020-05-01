BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:25 P.M.) – The governor of the Syrian city of Homs reported on Friday that explosions occurred at the southern entrance to the city.
The Syrian News Agency (SANA) quoted the governor of Homs, Talal Al-Barazi, as saying that “an attack on a military site east of Homs, whose nature has not been known yet, resulted in explosions, smoke plumes coming out of the site, shells falling in its vicinity and injuring a number of civilians.”
In the context, Al-Barazi added to Syrian TV, “There is material damage caused by the explosions.”
The Syrian news channel also reported that 5 people were injured as a result of the explosions at the southern entrance to the city of Homs.
However, a source told Al-Masdar News that the source of the explosions had not yet been determined and that the military was not sure it was an attack on their installation.
Last night, Israeli helicopters launched a missile attack around midnight, targeting a number of Syrian sites in the Al-Quneitra Governorate and its countryside.
“Israeli helicopters fired a number of missiles from the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting sites inside the Al-Quneitra Governorate,” a field source said.
The source said that “a number of rockets landed near Tel Ahmar in the southwestern countryside of Quneitra, while other rockets landed inside the city of Quneitra, which was completely destroyed by the Israeli Army in the October War before its withdrawal in front of the Syrian Army’s advance.”
The source emphasized that “there was material damage to the sites.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.