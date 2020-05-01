BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:25 P.M.) – The governor of the Syrian city of Homs reported on Friday that explosions occurred at the southern entrance to the city.

The Syrian News Agency (SANA) quoted the governor of Homs, Talal Al-Barazi, as saying that “an attack on a military site east of Homs, whose nature has not been known yet, resulted in explosions, smoke plumes coming out of the site, shells falling in its vicinity and injuring a number of civilians.”

In the context, Al-Barazi added to Syrian TV, “There is material damage caused by the explosions.”

The Syrian news channel also reported that 5 people were injured as a result of the explosions at the southern entrance to the city of Homs.

However, a source told Al-Masdar News that the source of the explosions had not yet been determined and that the military was not sure it was an attack on their installation.

Last night, Israeli helicopters launched a missile attack around midnight, targeting a number of Syrian sites in the Al-Quneitra Governorate and its countryside.

“Israeli helicopters fired a number of missiles from the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting sites inside the Al-Quneitra Governorate,” a field source said.

The source said that “a number of rockets landed near Tel Ahmar in the southwestern countryside of Quneitra, while other rockets landed inside the city of Quneitra, which was completely destroyed by the Israeli Army in the October War before its withdrawal in front of the Syrian Army’s advance.”

The source emphasized that “there was material damage to the sites.”

