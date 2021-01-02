BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Syrian media reported that an explosion had occurred in a vegetable market in the city of Ras al-Ain (Al-Hasakah Governorate).

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted private sources as saying that a car bomb exploded in the city of Ras al-Ain in northern Syria, where the Turkish forces are present.

According to their sources, the explosion resulted in many dead and wounded.

Ras al-Ain witnessed an explosion similar on 24 October after an explosive device was set off near a petrol station in the city; however, only one person was reportedly wounded.

It is to mention noteworthy that the city suffers from a state of insecurity and stability, punctuated by acts of theft and looting of property by militant groups, who are loyal to the Turkish Armed Forces.

In addition to the looting, the Turkish-backed groups occasionally clash inside the city, causing a major security issue for the civilians living inside.

Ras Al-Ain was captured by the Turkish-backed militants in October 2019 after the latter launched a large-scale offensive along the Syrian-Turkish border.