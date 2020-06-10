BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 A.M.) – The Iraqi Security Media Cell announced a short time ago, that missiles targeted the Green Zone in central Baghdad and that the sirens sounded from the American embassy.

They that a Katyusha missile landed in the Green Zone in Baghdad, without any significant losses.

The media wing indicated that the missile landed near the People’s Stadium, “east of the capital.”

Al-Sumaria TV quoted a security source as saying that “the Green Zone in central Baghdad was targeted by a Katyusha missile .”

They added that “a Katyusha missile landed today in the Green Zone in central Baghdad , which resulted in material damage without any casualties.”

Al-Sumaria added that “a security force surrounded the place, while a siren sounded from the American embassy.”

It is noteworthy to mention that the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, which includes government buildings and foreign diplomatic missions, has been recently exposed to a series of attacks by Katyusha rockets.

