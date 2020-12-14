BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The Iranian media reported last night that firefighting teams are working to extinguish a fire that broke out on Sunday following an oil leak caused by an explosion in a pipeline that pumps crude oil to the country’s second largest refinery.

Khosru Kayani, the head of the emergency department in Chahar Mahal and Bakhtiari province in southwestern Iran, announced in a statement to the semi-official Mehr news agency that the explosion at the Maroun pipeline that feeds the Isfahan refinery occurred in Ardal, indicating that oil leaked into a valley difficult to reach.

The official confirmed that the firefighting teams managed to contain the oil spill and restoration work had begun, adding that the accident caused light damage to the environment without any injuries among the people.

Video footage captured by the state official Fars News Agency showed the massive blaze after the initial explosion ignited the fire that overwhelmed this area.