BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:35 P.M.) – On Wednesday, an explosion occurred in an ammunition depot belonging to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the city of Hasakah.

According to reports, the explosion, which occurred in warehouse behind Al-Hasakah Gin, was caused by high temperature.

Locals reported that the ammunition depot was located near the Musherifah neighborhood, in the northwestern part of the city.

The SDF has since imposed a security cordon and closed all roads leading to the site of the explosion in the neighborhoods of Al-Nasariyah, Al-Baitrah, Al-Hayashiya and Al-Musherifah, while hearing the sounds of ambulances that went to the site of the explosion.

