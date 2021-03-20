BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – An explosion rocked the city of Al-Bab in the eastern countryside of Aleppo on Saturday, resulting in a number of casualties.

Local media reported that the explosion occurred inside a cargo warehouse at Qabasin Junction inside this city that is controlled by the Turkish-backed forces.

According to reports, one person was killed and 6 others were injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exact causes of the explosion have not yet been determined, but some news pages in the city stated that it was caused by a car bomb.

In early February, the city witnessed an explosion caused by a truck in the industrial zone, killing one person and wounding others.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!