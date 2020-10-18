BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – A powerful explosion was heard in the vicinity of the Karabakh Republic’s capital, Stepanakert, this evening, locals reported from the aforementioned city.
According to the reports from Stepanakert, the powerful explosion occurred in the mountains in the vicinity of the capital, as locals reported a flash at the blast site.
The cause of the explosion is still unknown at this time, but locals reported seeing the Artsakh Defense Army’s air defense units open fire on a target in the night sky before the blast occurred.
It is still not clear whether or not this was the source of the explosion, but Azerbaijani drones had been flying over the Karabakh region on multiple occasions on Sunday.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Armenian Ministry of Defense accused Azerbaijan of committing several ceasefire violations in Karabakh, despite agreeing to a humanitarian pause on Saturday.
“Despite the new agreement on the ceasefire for humanitarian reasons, the enemy tried during the day to violate the airspace of Artsakh Republic,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said, accusing Azerbaijan of attempting to advance in the southern and northern parts of the Karabakh region.
