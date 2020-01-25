At least 20 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured in a powerful earthquake that struck eastern Turkey, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority reported on Saturday.
Previous reports said that 19 people were killed and over 770 injured in the earthquake.
According to the updated data, 14 people died in the province of Elazig and six others in the province of Malatya. At least 1,105 people were injured, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said.
The 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted the eastern Turkish province of Elazig with a population of about 400,000 people at 20:55 local time (the same as the Moscow time) on Friday.
The epicenter of the tremor that also affected the neighboring province of Malatya was located at a depth of 10 km.
The aftershocks were felt in many regions of the country and also in Israel, Iraq and Syria, according to the data reported by Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.
Source: TASS
