BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 A.M.) – Several explosions were heard in eastern Syria on Thursday evening as unknown warplanes targeting the Iranian forces in the Al-Mayadeen District of Deir Ezzor.

According to reports, the unknown warplanes heavily bombarded the Iranian forces inside the Al-Mayadeen District, killing and wounding several personnel in the process.

Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV claims the attack was carried out by the Israeli Air Force; however, there has been no confirmation from the Syrian military or Ministry of Defense.

No further details have been released at this time.

Over the past two months, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have been waging a secret war in eastern Syria, as their attack drones often carry out late night strikes on the Iranian forces in the Albukamal and Al-Mayadeen districts of Deir Ezzor.

The Iranian military and their allied militias are embedded along the Iraq-Syria border, which is one of the reasons why the Israeli Armed Forces have heavily targeted this region.

