BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 A.M.) – Several explosions were heard in eastern Syria on Thursday evening as unknown warplanes targeting the Iranian forces in the Al-Mayadeen District of Deir Ezzor.

According to reports, the unknown warplanes heavily bombarded the Iranian forces inside the Al-Mayadeen District, killing and wounding several personnel in the process.

Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV claims the attack was carried out by the Israeli Air Force; however, there has been no confirmation from the Syrian military or Ministry of Defense.

No further details have been released at this time.

Over the past two months, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have been waging a secret war in eastern Syria, as their attack drones often carry out late night strikes on the Iranian forces in the Albukamal and Al-Mayadeen districts of Deir Ezzor.

The Iranian military and their allied militias are embedded along the Iraq-Syria border, which is one of the reasons why the Israeli Armed Forces have heavily targeted this region.

Emile
Guest
Emile
Thank you Russia for your effective air defence ! It looks like Russia wants Iran out of Syria to please Bibi. After the cease fire for Erdogan ..I'mnot a troll , just disgusted.

2020-01-10 10:40
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Wasn't a clever idea to launch missiles onto US bases…
Darwin awards strike IRGC again…

2020-01-10 08:26
Stern Daler
@death 2, Darwin award for US Near East policy. Under Trump it went from bad to worse. The same way as US economic policy against the EU. America first my àss.

2020-01-10 12:51
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Not if they do a Gaddafi on the Iranian dictatorship, then the domino theory will apply : their proxies will vanish rapidly too and so they will be able to pull out from a mainly stabilised Mid-East, although a solution must be found to the Turkey/Qatar issue too… And at this level, the EU way of dealing with Turkey is a formidable blunder. I prefer the Yankees finishing off the mullah rather than waiting for them nuking Paris, Berlin or Rome with suitcase nukes smuggled by their Hezbullshit puppets because as usual, the EU is not into taking courageous decisions…

2020-01-11 03:12