BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 A.M.) – The official IRIB news agency of Iran, quoting online reports, said that an explosion was heard, on Friday morning (local time), west of the capital, Tehran.

IRIB did not provide any additional information about the cause of the explosion or possible losses, according to the reports.

The Mehr News Agency said that the pioneers of the communication sites reported that a sound was heard in the Qumdara and Al-Quds areas, west of the capital.

It is noteworthy to mention that Iran has witnessed a number of mysterious explosions in the past few days.

A huge explosion occurred on Tuesday in the Kahrizek region, south of the Iranian capital.

“The cause of the explosion, which killed two people and wounded three, is negligence in filling the oxygen capsules in the Baqir Shahr area,” Amin Babai, the governor of the Kahrizak district located on the southern outskirts of the Iranian capital told reporters.

An explosion took place last Saturday at the Madah-Zargan” gas station in the city ​​of Ahvaz, southwestern Iran, preceded by an explosion and a fire in the Sina Athar medical center, killing 19 people and wounding 14 others, followed by an explosion in a building belonging to the Nahtanz nuclear station.

The head of the Iranian Civil Defense Organization, Ghulam Reza Jalali, announced that “Tehran does not exclude sabotage action by opposition groups or a cyber attack by America,” in regards to some of these attacks.

