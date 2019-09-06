BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested a senior member of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in the eastern region of Syria this week.
According to the Xeber 24 news site, the SDF arrested Niru Sariva during an operation inside the city of Baghouz in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.
Sariva, a Portuguese national, was reportedly a commander of one of the Islamic State’s foreign battalions in eastern Syria before his capture by the Syrian Democratic Forces.
Xeber 24 noted that Sariva was the commander of ISIS’ foreign militants’ battalion and was in charge of abducting and executing Westerners in Syria.
The 33-year-old Sariva who had been residing in London before joining the ISIS was also one of the most important elements of the ISIS in exercising the terrorist group’s forced recruitment plans.
The recent arrest of this terrorist commander comes at the same time the Syrian Democratic Forces continue their combing operations in the eastern region of the Euphrates River Valley.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.