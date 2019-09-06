BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested a senior member of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in the eastern region of Syria this week.

According to the Xeber 24 news site, the SDF arrested Niru Sariva during an operation inside the city of Baghouz in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

Sariva, a Portuguese national, was reportedly a commander of one of the Islamic State’s foreign battalions in eastern Syria before his capture by the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Xeber 24 noted that Sariva was the commander of ISIS’ foreign militants’ battalion and was in charge of abducting and executing Westerners in Syria.

The 33-year-old Sariva who had been residing in London before joining the ISIS was also one of the most important elements of the ISIS in exercising the terrorist group’s forced recruitment plans.

The recent arrest of this terrorist commander comes at the same time the Syrian Democratic Forces continue their combing operations in the eastern region of the Euphrates River Valley.

Advertisements