BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:35 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad told Russia’s Sputnik Agency on Thursday that if the United States and Turkey do not leave Syria after the defeat of terrorism than the Syrians will start a popular uprising.
Assad told Sputnik: “This is an occupation. In this case, we need to do two things: First, get rid of the pretext that they use for the occupation, that is, the terrorists in this case, ISIS.”
“Most of the world knows that ISIS was created by the Americans and they support it,” he continued, stating that “therefore, eliminating terrorists in Syria is our top priority, and if the Americans and Turks do not leave after that, then of course, popular resistance will begin and this is the only way.”
“They will not be forced to leave through discussions or international law because it does not exist,” Assad said.
He would add that “there is no other way but resistance and this is what happened in Iraq. What drove the Americans to leave in 2007? It was the result of the Iraqi people’s resistance.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.