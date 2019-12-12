BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The Lebanese artist Elissa sent a message to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) after the recent statements made by Colonel Murtada Qurbani, regarding targeting Israel from Lebanon.

Using her Twitter account, Elissa tweeted that if the IRGC wants to fight a war against Israel, they should do so from Iran not Lebanon.

“Not everyone that wants to fight a war decides to fight from Lebanon,” she said, pointing out that “we are all enemies of Israel, but for God’s sake, not everybody wants to make Lebanon its playground so they don’t get affected and lose anything.”

She would add that if Iran should fight from Iran and let Lebanon fight a war from Lebanon.

