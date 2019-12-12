BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The Lebanese artist Elissa sent a message to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) after the recent statements made by Colonel Murtada Qurbani, regarding targeting Israel from Lebanon.

Using her Twitter account, Elissa tweeted that if the IRGC wants to fight a war against Israel, they should do so from Iran not Lebanon.

“Not everyone that wants to fight a war decides to fight from Lebanon,” she said, pointing out that “we are all enemies of Israel, but for God’s sake, not everybody wants to make Lebanon its playground so they don’t get affected and lose anything.”

She would add that if Iran should fight from Iran and let Lebanon fight a war from Lebanon.

 

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Germany to allegedly outlaw Hezbollah, add to terror list

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
BDSGiovanni Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Giovanni
Guest
Giovanni
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

From her message Elissa is right NOT EVERYONE WANTS TO fight a war decides to fight from Libanon….I think she knows that the war against Iran got started from Afghanistan IRAK Tunis Egypt Libya Syria, now Hisbullah She is clever AND HONEST to say EVERYONE her message is for US and it’s western gangs !

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-12-13 02:12
BDS
Guest
BDS
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

When you fight a common enemy you have to work together. Or do you expect someone else to win the war for you while you sit out the fight and live like a diva?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-12-13 11:38