BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo launched a sharp attack on Twitter against Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Pompeo, in a tweet published on Wednesday, expressed the U.S. administration’s condemnation of Khamenei’s recent statements in which he described Israel as a terrorist state and stressed the need to arm the West Bank in order to stop the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The Secretary of State said that Khamenei’s comments are “anti-Semitic”, “disgusting” and “represent hate speech,” noting that such comments “have no place in Twitter or any other social media platform.”

He continued: “We know Khamenei’s vile rhetoric does not represent the Iranian people’s tradition of tolerance.”

Pompeo again described Khamenei as “the leader of the world’s top sponsor of terrorism and anti-Semitism denies the Holocaust, sends money and weapons to anti-Israel terrorists, and now has invoked the Nazi call for the Final Solution. I ask all nations: Is this someone who can be trusted with deadly weapons?”

The U.S. diplomat’s comments come at a time when Washington is pushing for an extension of the arms embargo against Tehran.

 

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  Iran announces fate of damaged warship in Persian Gulf

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
jimbim Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
jimbim
Guest
jimbim
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Pompeo stupidity is beyond repair…..how is it described Israel as a terrorist state, “anti-Semitic”
The US is a terrorist state, thats also “anti-Semitic”?

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-05-20 22:45