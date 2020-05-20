BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo launched a sharp attack on Twitter against Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Pompeo, in a tweet published on Wednesday, expressed the U.S. administration’s condemnation of Khamenei’s recent statements in which he described Israel as a terrorist state and stressed the need to arm the West Bank in order to stop the suffering of the Palestinian people.
The Secretary of State said that Khamenei’s comments are “anti-Semitic”, “disgusting” and “represent hate speech,” noting that such comments “have no place in Twitter or any other social media platform.”
He continued: “We know Khamenei’s vile rhetoric does not represent the Iranian people’s tradition of tolerance.”
Pompeo again described Khamenei as “the leader of the world’s top sponsor of terrorism and anti-Semitism denies the Holocaust, sends money and weapons to anti-Israel terrorists, and now has invoked the Nazi call for the Final Solution. I ask all nations: Is this someone who can be trusted with deadly weapons?”
The U.S. diplomat’s comments come at a time when Washington is pushing for an extension of the arms embargo against Tehran.
