BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that his country imposed new sanctions on Damascus, saying it came as part of Washington’s efforts to stop the “brutal war.”
“Today we continue our campaign of sanctions designed to force Bashar al-Assad and his regime to cease their brutal war against the Syrian people and implement the political solution called for by UNSCR 2254,” he tweeted on Wednesday.
Pompeo added that his country’s pressure is also aimed at “implementing the political solution called for by Security Council Resolution 2254. This is the only credible path to the peace the Syrian people deserve.”
The U.S. Treasury announced on Wednesday, the imposition of new sanctions against Syria targeting individuals and entities, and warned Middle East investors not to deal with Damascus.
Among those targeted in Wednesday’s sanctions were the son of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, who is a university student, and the 1st Armored Division
