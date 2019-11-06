BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 P.M.) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took the opportunity on Wednesday to blame Iran for the issues in both Iraq and Lebanon.

The Iraqi and Lebanese people want their countries back. They are discovering that the Iranian regime’s top export is corruption, badly disguised as revolution. Iraq and Lebanon deserve to set their own courses free from @khamenei_ir‘s meddling.”

Pompeo, who is one of the Trump administration’s biggest war hawks, has repeatedly blamed Iran for the issues in the Middle East, including their roles in the Yemeni and Syrian wars.

Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Jens Holm
I dont think Pompeo is correct. Those many demonstaters dont care in religion but about corruption and none jobs are created. “Against Iran” only tell the Govement by coinsidence is a 100% shiite. They have elected it, but it unfortunatly again has shown the problems are very international and classic and bad omen anywhere. I am sure the uprise making the uprise grow just after Saddams was knocked out was a kind of same things. Those many Sunnis should have been given jobs right away and many even remain organised in building contruction groups having at least food and clothe… Read more »

2019-11-07 09:08
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Iraq .. Protesters hoisted the Iraqi flag and lowered the Iranian flag from the Tehran Consulate in Karbala and burnt its walls…

2019-11-07 04:38
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
And he’s absolutely right! Moreover, there is no “revolution” with an ideology from the middle-ages which is even more fascist than Mussolini, the inventor of fascism, was! Revolution can’t be backwardist! Lebanon won’t live in peace until it got rid from Hellbollah. The war nasrallah started in 2006 ended with Lebanon losing 20% of its economy, not speaking about more than 2000 fatalities. Let’s be clear, someone like nasrallah who publicly pledged allegiance to khamenei while UN Tribunal has PROVEN that he ordered the murder of late Lebanese PM Hariri, well, such person correspond to a word in any dictionary…… Read more »

2019-11-06 21:46
Sony
Guest
Sony
Fresh new jokes from Zionstein. Hahahaha

2019-11-07 00:36
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Nope, just historical facts. And thanks to Hellbollah corruption, Beirut lives with rivers of trashcomment image
comment image
comment image

2019-11-07 04:03
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
This is also what happens when you vote for terrorists :comment image
https://image.businessinsider.com/5a774dcc1072901d008b4e74
comment image

2019-11-07 04:05
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
I think that Lebanon should consider building such houses :
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Waste_House
comment image
There is far too much trash in the streets…

2019-11-07 04:21
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Protest against the trash crisis supressed by the Amal/Hellbollah terrorist-state
comment image

2019-11-07 04:23
Sony
Guest
Sony
f**k you, stupid admin

2019-11-07 00:37
Sony
Guest
Sony
Brand new jokes from zionstein.Only Jews know what is best for other countries and nations and only Jews have right to decide in the name of other countries and nations. I’s all written in the book for monkeys, named Talmud.

2019-11-07 00:43
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
I don’t give a fück about what Jews may think, BTW, the 2 third of Jews are atheist and so don’t give a fück about Talmud, meanwhile THIS is the reality of the Amal/Hellbollah-led Lebanon :
comment image
http://www.dailystar.com.lb//dailystar/Pictures/2019/08/21/791587_img650x420_img650x420_crop.jpg
comment image
Epidemics like cholera if not the plague may not be very far…
A potent symbol of the dysfunctional, sect-based politics that plague the small, crowded country of Lebanon

2019-11-07 04:01
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Jens Holm
Most of You muslims cant even read about Islam and use analfabetic old traditionionel men as source copied from analfabetic ancisters of You. And of course its man to man and no women are allowed to even ask for whats realy written. Your own level is painting stribes on a horse and then You have a zebra. When muslim refugees and emmigrants has arrived here to Denmark most of them hardly can read. We learn the to read Danish and we also have tranlated the Holy Choran into a traditonel and a modern version, so they can rad the holy… Read more »

2019-11-07 09:33
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Jens Holm
Easy and cheep argumentation. Corruption and unimplyment unfortunatly is a very international thing as well as bureaucrasy, if none are able to lower it as every day hard work.

2019-11-07 09:13