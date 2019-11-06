BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 P.M.) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took the opportunity on Wednesday to blame Iran for the issues in both Iraq and Lebanon.

The Iraqi and Lebanese people want their countries back. They are discovering that the Iranian regime’s top export is corruption, badly disguised as revolution. Iraq and Lebanon deserve to set their own courses free from @khamenei_ir's meddling. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 5, 2019

Pompeo, who is one of the Trump administration’s biggest war hawks, has repeatedly blamed Iran for the issues in the Middle East, including their roles in the Yemeni and Syrian wars.

