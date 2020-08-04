BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) – The U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said that the 25-year agreement between Iran and China would lead to instability in the Middle East.
Pompeo said in an exclusive interview with Fox News that they “should not come as a surprise that the governments that violate freedom in their country and create security challenges beyond its borders like to work together.”
Pompeo continued, “I think the Middle East countries should see this as it is. The entry of China into Iran will destabilize the Middle East.”
He added, “Iran remains the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world, and access to weapons, trade and money flowing systems from the Communist Party of China only exacerbates those risks to that region.”
Iran and China have strengthened their ties over the years, despite threats from the U.S. about doing business with the Islamic Republic.
