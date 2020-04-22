BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said that Iran should be held accountable for the launch of an IRGC satellite to space.

“I think every nation has an obligation to go to the United Nations and evaluate whether this missile launch was consistent with that Security Council resolution,” Pompeo said at a news conference.

“I don’t think it remotely is, and I think Iran needs to be held accountable for what they have done,” he continued.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards announced earlier Wednesday that the first military satellite had been successfully launched into space.

The Revolutionary Guards said that the satellite, which was dubbed “Noor 1”, was launched using the Qassed carrier rocket in two stages, indicating that the device is in orbit at a distance of 425 km from the Earth’s surface.

The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Major General Hussein Salami, stated that launching the military satellite into space will develop Iran’s defense capabilities and enable it to expand the scope of its strategic intelligence.

