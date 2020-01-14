US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has continued to criticise Iran and relayed the US strategy to “re-established deterrence,” in a conference on Monday at Stanford University in California.
Pompeo likened Soleimani to Osama Bin Laden, saying they had killed 600 Americans, and said it was “why thousands of Iraqis took to the streets to celebrate when they heard Soleimani was dead. Many more would have undoubtedly joined them but for the fear that the remaining Iranian-backed thugs – many of which were at the gates of the American embassy in the days before – would have beaten them or jailed them or killed them.”
The USA wants “to deprive the regime of resources, resources it needs to perpetrate its malign activity around the world,” Pompeo added, saying they had “cut off roughly 80 percent of the Iranian oil revenues.”
“We just want Iran to behave like a normal nation. Just be like Norway. Alright?” he said.
Pompeo also blamed the reunification of Crimea with Russia on “weak” American deterrence and said the US has now “resumed lethal support for the Ukrainian military.”
Credit: Ruptly
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.