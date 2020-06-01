BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo responded to his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, over the latter’s recent remarks showing solidarity with the African-American community after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Pompeo criticized Iran’s policies in a number of areas related to human rights, addressing the Iranian Foreign Minister in a tweet on Twitter, saying, “Iran executes homosexuals, kills women with stones, and annihilates Jews.”
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif previously posted a tweet on Twitter: “Some people do not think black lives are important,” expressing his solidarity with the Black Lives Matter Movement.
He added: “To those of us who do: it is long overdue for the entire world wage war against racism.”
“The American government is wasting the resources of its citizens, whether through its adventures in Asia, Africa or Latin America,” he said, using the same wording that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo followed in a message he sent to protesters in the streets of Iran in 2018.
Pompeo has constantly tweeted in support of uprisings in Iran, often supporting any group or demonstration that is willing to oppose the government.
