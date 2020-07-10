BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed the recent U.N. report that accused Washington of violating international law with the assassination of the late Quds Force commander, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, on January 3rd.

Pompeo described the results of the United Nations as wrong, stressing that his country was transparent about the international legal framework for the strike against Soleimani.

The Secretary of State stressed that the United States is ready to continue to defend its diplomats, its military, and all Americans.

Pompeo said that the airstrike on the convoy of Soleimani’s convoy had become a “deterrent factor” against the background of Iran’s threat to U.S. national interests.

Agnes Callamard, the United Nations special rapporteur on the investigation of extrajudicial executions, has described the American raid in which Iranian General Soleimani was killed as a “violation of international law.”

Advertisements