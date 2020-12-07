BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel reflects the great hope of the United States for achieving peace.

Pompeo posted on Twitter: “Three years ago, @realDonaldTrump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s rightful capital and ordered

@usembassyjlm to move from Tel Aviv.”

He added: “This simple recognition of reality strengthened our diplomacy efforts, our partnerships, and still today reflects our greatest hope for peace.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On December 6, 2017, US President Donald Trump announced his country’s official recognition of Jerusalem (in its eastern and western parts) as the capital of Israel, and the start of the transfer of his country’s embassy to the city, which sparked international anger and condemnation.

The United States once again faced international isolation with this decision, as the United Nations General Assembly on the 21st of the same month approved a resolution by an overwhelming majority rejecting Trump’s decision regarding Jerusalem.