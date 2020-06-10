BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on all Libyan parties to return to the dialogue table and unite their efforts to prevent any other country, primarily Russia, from interfering in their country.

Pompeo said during a press briefing held on Wednesday: “The time has come for all Libyans from all sides to act so that Russia or any other country cannot intervene and violate Libya’s sovereignty to achieve its gains.”

He praised the decision of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), led by Fayez al-Sarraj, and the Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Haftar, to resume ceasefire negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations, considering it “a very good and positive first step.”

He stressed the need “to start urgent negotiations in good faith in order to ceasefire and to re-launch Libyan negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations.”

Pompeo said that “putting Libya on the path to economic recovery requires maintaining oil installations and ensuring strong access [of recognized authorities] to the National Oil Corporation.”

Russia and the United States alike recently welcomed Egyptian efforts to settle the conflict in Libya, especially the “Cairo Declaration” recently put forward by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Moscow has rejected the accusations leveled against it by Washington of interfering in Libya’s affairs, and has expressed interest in settling the Libyan conflict.

