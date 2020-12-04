BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 A.M.) – The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said on Friday that the killing of the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani, shows the truth of the red line drawn by the United States for Tehran.

In his speech at the Manama Dialogue Forum in Bahrain, he said that the Iranians are desperately seeking to re-negotiate with America to remove sanctions.

“Giving Iran access to weapons and Western financing cannot be the right way forward,” Pompeo said.

In his speech, the US Secretary of State expressed his hope for resolving the dispute between Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for more than 3 years, in what is known as the Gulf crisis.

He said, “We hope that the dispute between Saudi Arabia and Qatar will be resolved. Every country has a history and traditions that guide its internal policies and how it interacts with nations.”

Pompeo said that resolving the Gulf dispute is the “right thing” for the peoples of the region.

Pompeo declined, during statements he made during the Manama Dialogue, to predict when such a solution will be achieved, but he said that Washington will continue to work to facilitate the holding of talks and dialogue for the sake of the solution, according to Reuters agency.

Pompeo stressed that “the United States is fully committed to the sovereignty and independence of Iraq.”

He pointed out that “the violence that is happening in Afghanistan today is unacceptably high, given the current negotiations.”

Tensions have escalated between Washington and Tehran since US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and decided to reimpose economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

The 16th Regional Security Summit, known as the “Manama Dialogue” conference, will be held in the Bahraini capital, Manama, on Friday, with the participation of a number of prime ministers, defense ministers, foreign ministers, national security advisers, heads of the army, intelligence, and hundreds of participants around the world.