BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took to Twitter on Monday to accuse the Syrian government, Iran, Russia, and Hezbollah of violating the ceasefire in Syria, despite the fact that at least of these parties mentioned don’t have involvement.

“Ruthless actions by Russia, the Iranian regime, Hezbollah, and the Assad regime are directly preventing the establishment of a ceasefire in northern #Syria. We condemn these barbaric attacks and call for an immediate ceasefire,” Pompeo tweeted.

However, despite Pompeo’s accusations, Iran and Hezbollah are not involved in the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) ongoing operations in the Idlib and Aleppo operations.

The Syrian Army’s operations in Idlib and Aleppo have been conducted in coordination with the Russian Armed Forces, who are entrenched with their troops.

The Iranian forces do have a presence in the southern Aleppo town of Al-Safira, but according to Syrian Army sources in the governorate, they have moved most of their operations to the eastern part of the country.

Breaking: Syrian Army captures town in Idlib as they attempt to surround Ma'arat Al-Nu'man

Willy Van Damme
Happy to see al Qaeda still has a friend in the US called Mike Pompeo. Nobel Peace Prize?

2020-01-28 12:11
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Al-Qaeda NEVER attacked Iran and Iran helped them to do the 9-11, actually, Qaeda's best friend is Iran.

FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
You're talking out of your backside

